2015 Kia Soul

48,001 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

2015 Kia Soul

2015 Kia Soul

EX+ VERY LOW KM - BACK UP CAM - CLEAN CARFAX

2015 Kia Soul

EX+ VERY LOW KM - BACK UP CAM - CLEAN CARFAX

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

48,001KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7704925
  Stock #: 9993A
  VIN: KNDJP3A59F7752890

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 48,001 KM

Vehicle Description

This Local Trade has been meticulously taken care of. With only 48,000 km it has a ton of life left. It comes equipped with a backup cam, heated seats, UVO connect for all your infotainment and convenience.

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

