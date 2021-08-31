2015 Kia Soul

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995 + taxes & licensing 4 8 , 0 0 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7704925

7704925 Stock #: 9993A

9993A VIN: KNDJP3A59F7752890

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Mileage 48,001 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.