2015 Lincoln MKC

0 KM

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

James Braden Ford Lincoln Ltd

613-384-4854

2015 Lincoln MKC

2015 Lincoln MKC

2015 Lincoln MKC

Location

James Braden Ford Lincoln Ltd

505 Canatara Crt, Kingston, ON K7M 7L1

613-384-4854

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 6187779
  • Stock #: 20Q796
  • VIN: 5LMTJ2AHXFUJ16827

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD 4dr

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning,Climate Control,Dual Air Controls,AM/FM,Auxiliary Audio Input,CD Player,MP3 CD Player,Satellite Radio,Telescopic Steering,BackUp Camera,Adaptative Cruise Control,Engine Immobilizer,HID Xenon Headlights,Intermittent Wipers,Keyless Start...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From James Braden Ford Lincoln Ltd

2019 Lincoln MKT Res...
 41,325 KM
$35,999 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Ranger XLT
 13,990 KM
$36,887 + tax & lic
2017 Mazda MAZDA3 GS
 59,240 KM
$14,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

James Braden Ford Lincoln Ltd

James Braden Ford Lincoln Ltd

505 Canatara Crt, Kingston, ON K7M 7L1

613-384-4854

