2015 Lincoln MKC
AWD 4DR
- Listing ID: 8556671
- VIN: 5LMCJ2A95FUJ09454
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 123,390 KM
Vehicle Description
ZERO ADMIN FEES. ZERO FINANCE FEES. - Can the competition say the same? This 2015 Lincoln MKC has a Clean Carfax, no accidents, and has been well serviced. It also comes with a 3 year/60,000km Transmission Warranty for FREE! This beautiful Lincoln in Tuxedo Black Metallic rides like you're on a cloud and with a small, but powerful 2.0L engine you'll save big $$$ on the gas pumps! Not only that but this beauty is LOADED with options, such as; Factory Remote Start / Power Folding Mirrors / Panoramic Sunroof / Navigation / Leather Seats / Heated Seats / Memory Seats / Power Seats / THX Surround Sound System / Dual Zone Climate Control / Auto Climate / Rear Camera / Rear Parking Sensors / Cruise / Bluetooth / Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls. Why pick Ashie Motor Sales? We have been a trusted name in the automotive industry since 1977. Every vehicle we sell comes with a 6 month/unlimited kilometre warranty FREE! We have been proudly serving Kingston, Napanee, Gananoque, Belleville, Brockville, Trenton, Smith Falls, Perth and Cobourg for over 44 years. We truly appreciate every customer who contacts us and believe that customer satisfaction always comes first. We offer finance rates as low as 4.99%, same day approval with NO HIDDEN FEES. Every vehicle from Ashie Motors is safetied and certified with a CarFax vehicle history report. We believe that taking care of a customer after the sale is just as important as before the sale. We have been in business for almost half a century because of that philosophy. Come visit us today at 624 Princess St, Kingston and you'll see why our customer service is second to none. Click NOW to lock in a financing rate as low as 4.99%! Apply online http://www.ashiemotorsales.com or call 613 532 6947, NO down payment O.A.C.
Vehicle Features
