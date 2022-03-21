Menu
2015 Mazda CX-5

55,093 KM

Details Description Features

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ashie Motor Sales

613-532-6947

2015 Mazda CX-5

2015 Mazda CX-5

AWD 4dr Auto GT

2015 Mazda CX-5

AWD 4dr Auto GT

Location

Ashie Motor Sales

624 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 1E3

613-532-6947

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

55,093KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8693024
  • VIN: JM3KE4DY5F0522477

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 55,093 KM

Vehicle Description

ZERO ADMIN FEES. ZERO FINANCE FEES. - Can the competition say the same? This 2015 Mazda CX-5 GT has a Clean CarFax, No Accidents, and was regularly serviced since new. That's a perfect history record! PLUS - it has BRAND NEW BRAKES AND FACTORY REMOTE START! Not only that but this GT trim is LOADED with options; such as; Leather / Heated Seats / BOSE Premium Sound System / Rear Camera / Dual Zone Climate Control / Auto Climate Control / Cruise / Bluetooth / Steering Wheel Mounted Controls / Smart City Brake Support / Blind Spot Monitoring / Power Seat / Traction Control / Adaptive Front Lighting System. Why pick Ashie Motor Sales? We have been a trusted name in the automotive industry since 1977. Every vehicle we sell comes with a 6 month/unlimited kilometre warranty FREE! We have been proudly serving Kingston, Napanee, Gananoque, Belleville, Brockville, Trenton, Smith Falls, Perth and Cobourg for over 44 years. We truly appreciate every customer who contacts us and believe that customer satisfaction always comes first. We offer finance rates as low as 4.99%, same day approval with NO HIDDEN FEES. Every vehicle from Ashie Motors is safetied and certified with a CarFax vehicle history report. We believe that taking care of a customer after the sale is just as important as before the sale. We have been in business for almost half a century because of that philosophy. Come visit us today at 624 Princess St, Kingston and you'll see why our customer service is second to none. Click NOW to lock in a financing rate as low as 4.99%! Apply online http://www.ashiemotorsales.com or call 613 532 6947, NO down payment O.A.C.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Automatic

