2.5L GT FWD!!!! BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. PERFECT FOR YOU!!!

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

124,000 KM

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Mazda MAZDA3

GT

12903377

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

GT

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
124,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1BM1M32F1239382

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 251125
  • Mileage 124,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2.5L GT FWD!!!! BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. PERFECT FOR YOU!!!
NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Additional Features

HEADS UP DISPLAY

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

2015 Mazda MAZDA3