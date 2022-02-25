$18,495+ tax & licensing
2015 Mazda MAZDA3
4dr HB Sport Man GS
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 39,732 KM
Vehicle Description
ZERO ADMIN FEES. ZERO FINANCE FEES. - Can the competition say the same? This 2015 Mazda 3 Sport has a Clean CarFax, it has never been in an accident and it was undercoated and rustproofed by the previous owner. With such low mileage, this car shows like it is brand new. Only 39,000KM!! Plus it is LOADED with options; such as, Rear camera, Fog lights, Auto headlights, Heated seats, Bluetooth, Power group, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Alloy wheels...plus much more! Why pick Ashie Motor Sales? We have been a trusted name in the automotive industry since 1977. Every vehicle we sell comes with a 6 month/unlimited kilometre warranty FREE! We have been proudly serving Kingston, Napanee, Gananoque, Belleville, Brockville, Trenton, Smith Falls, Perth and Cobourg for over 44 years. We truly appreciate every customer who contacts us and believe that customer satisfaction always comes first. We offer finance rates as low as 4.99%, same day approval with NO HIDDEN FEES. Every vehicle from Ashie Motors is safetied and certified with a CarFax vehicle history report. We believe that taking care of a customer after the sale is just as important as before the sale. We have been in business for almost half a century because of that philosophy. Come visit us today at 624 Princess St, Kingston and you'll see why our customer service is second to none. Click NOW to lock in a financing rate as low as 4.99%! Apply online http://www.ashiemotorsales.com or call 613 532 6947, NO down payment O.A.C.
