Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

189,210 KM

Details Description Features

$13,688

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,688

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

Contact Seller
2015 Mazda MAZDA3

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Location

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

Contact Seller

$13,688

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
189,210KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9924842
  • Stock #: P01775
  • VIN: 3MZBM1L72FM127640

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Mileage 189,210 KM

Vehicle Description

Spry handling, an upscale interior and energetic most efficient engines keep the 2015 Mazda 3 among the top of the list in its class. This 2015 Mazda Mazda3 is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

The 2015 Mazda 3 is the perfect choice for those that want a compact car that has a perfect balance of style and value. The Mazda 3 offers great fuel economy, precise handling and a long list of features and options making a great value for the price. It is also available in a Sport version with larger wheels and additional cosmetic enhancements.This coupe has 189,210 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Tires - Front All-Season, Power Mirror(s), Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Power Door Locks, HD Radio, Rear Bench Seat, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Temporary Spare Tire, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, Bucket Seats, Aluminum Wh...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Taylor Automall

2020 Toyota Tacoma -...
 27,144 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Trax ...
 73,610 KM
$29,998 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Rogue S-...
 152,556 KM
$13,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Taylor Automall

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

Call Dealer

613-549-XXXX

(click to show)

613-549-1311

Alternate Numbers
1-866-549-1311
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory