2015 Mazda MAZDA3
GS
189,210KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9924842
- Stock #: P01775
- VIN: 3MZBM1L72FM127640
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Mileage 189,210 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2015 Mazda 3 is the perfect choice for those that want a compact car that has a perfect balance of style and value. The Mazda 3 offers great fuel economy, precise handling and a long list of features and options making a great value for the price. It is also available in a Sport version with larger wheels and additional cosmetic enhancements.This coupe has 189,210 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Tires - Front All-Season, Power Mirror(s), Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Power Door Locks, HD Radio, Rear Bench Seat, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Temporary Spare Tire, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, Bucket Seats, Aluminum Wh...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
