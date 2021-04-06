Menu
2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

111,247 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK 250 BlueTEC

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK 250 BlueTEC

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

111,247KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6981092
  • Stock #: 9060
  • VIN: WDCGG0EB5FG429701

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 111,247 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 MERCEDES BENZ GLK 250 - ALL WHEEL DRIVE - NAVIGATION - PANORAMIC SUNROOF - HARMON KARDON SOUND - NEW ALL SEASON TIRES - SNOWS ON O.E. MERCEDES ALLOY WHEELS INCLUDED. 

**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO ENSURE SOCIAL DISTANCING AND SANITIZE THE VEHICLE BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**

WE FINANCE!! Click through to our home site at AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application! 

 

ALL PRICING INCLUDES SAFETY INSPECTION AND FRESH OIL CHANGE. CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT INCLUDED WITH EVERY VEHICLE!

 

All of our vehicles are ready to go! They’ve been through the shop for a 250-point safety inspection, Oil Change and Emissions Test if needed. Our vehicles have been cleaned inside and out for your viewing pleasure. When you step on our lot, you’ll notice that everything is priced and has an information sheet on the dash. We make shopping easy and stress free. Our lot is always open so you can view the vehicles yourself in the evening or on Sundays.

 

Autohouse Kingston is a locally owned family business. We have been serving Kingston and surrounding areas for over 25 years. We operate with transparency and family-like service for all our clients. Here at Autohouse Kingston we work with over 20 lenders to get you the best possible finance options. Please ask how you can add warranty and a winter tire package to your monthly payment. Get approved and driving the same day!

 

We are located 1556 Bath Rd in Kingston. Just East of Gardiners. Come on in for a test drive and speak to the owners, Bradie and Ken Johnston who will look after all your automotive needs with the friendly, low pressure feel you’ve been searching for. Drive off with your new ride today! Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is https://www.autohousekingston.ca/ If you have questions after hours or on weekends, Feel free to text Bradie at 613-331-1121. Autohouse Kingston – It just makes sense.

 

Office - 613-634-3262
Cell - 613-331-1121
E-Mail - bradie@autohousekingston.ca
Live Chat - www.autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

