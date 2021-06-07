2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

+ taxes & licensing
Kingston, ON
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Not only does this junior crossover boast impeccable build quality and a cabin trimmed in top-shelf materials, but its demeanor while on the move is also suitably refined. The GLK is utterly composed at high cruising speeds, and it rides and handles as well as most luxury sedans. And being a Mercedes-Benz, the sharply chiseled GLK feels like it's built out of a single block of granite.
Features include 2.1L Bluetec Diesel, All Wheel Drive, 7 Speed Automatic Transmission, Alloy Wheels, Leather, TopView Backup Camera, Driver and Passenger Power Seats with Memory Function, Navigation, Huge Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof, Power Telescopic Steering Wheel, Heated Wheel, Heated Seats, Parking Sensors, Bluetooth, Dual Climate Control, and more!
