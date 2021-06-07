Menu
2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

118,817 KM

$22,999

+ tax & licensing
$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

Bluetec Diesel! Leather! NAV! Pano Roof! Power Seats with Memory! AWD!

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

Bluetec Diesel! Leather! NAV! Pano Roof! Power Seats with Memory! AWD!

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

118,817KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7333427
  • Stock #: 4964
  • VIN: WDCGG0EB4FG362203

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 118,817 KM

Vehicle Description

Not only does this junior crossover boast impeccable build quality and a cabin trimmed in top-shelf materials, but its demeanor while on the move is also suitably refined. The GLK is utterly composed at high cruising speeds, and it rides and handles as well as most luxury sedans. And being a Mercedes-Benz, the sharply chiseled GLK feels like it's built out of a single block of granite.



Features include 2.1L Bluetec Diesel, All Wheel Drive, 7 Speed Automatic Transmission, Alloy Wheels, Leather, TopView Backup Camera, Driver and Passenger Power Seats with Memory Function, Navigation, Huge Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof, Power Telescopic Steering Wheel, Heated Wheel, Heated Seats, Parking Sensors, Bluetooth, Dual Climate Control, and more!



Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.



Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 



Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment! 



You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!



** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.



** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON

https://www.pauletteauto.com



Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
tinted windows
Roof Rails
SECURITY ALARM
AWD
Navigation System
Reverse Park Assist
Dual Air Controls
7 Speed Automatic

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

