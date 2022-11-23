2015 MINI Cooper Countryman

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,998 + taxes & licensing 1 5 9 , 6 9 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9391726

9391726 Stock #: 001165

001165 VIN: WMWXD1C57FWS95150

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Stock # 001165

Mileage 159,693 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Windows Sunroof Additional Features Keyless Ignition

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.