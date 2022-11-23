Menu
2015 MINI Cooper Countryman

159,693 KM

$19,998

+ tax & licensing
$19,998

+ taxes & licensing

Vendde

678-607-9019

2015 MINI Cooper Countryman

2015 MINI Cooper Countryman

John Cooper Works All4

2015 MINI Cooper Countryman

John Cooper Works All4

Location

Vendde

8 Clarence St, Kingston, ON K7L 5H8

678-607-9019

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,998

+ taxes & licensing

159,693KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9391726
  • Stock #: 001165
  • VIN: WMWXD1C57FWS95150

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 001165
  • Mileage 159,693 KM

Vehicle Description

Great little JCW mini !

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof
Keyless Ignition

Vendde

Vendde

8 Clarence St, Kingston, ON K7L 5H8

678-607-9019

