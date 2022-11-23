$19,998+ tax & licensing
2015 MINI Cooper Countryman
2015 MINI Cooper Countryman
John Cooper Works All4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
159,693KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9391726
- Stock #: 001165
- VIN: WMWXD1C57FWS95150
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 159,693 KM
Vehicle Description
Great little JCW mini !
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof
Keyless Ignition
