2015 Nissan Altima

2.5 SL

Location

James Braden Nissan

790 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 3X9

6135075261

$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 73,799KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4844505
  • Stock #: K2016A
  • VIN: 1N4AL3AP6FN393271
Exterior Colour
Cayenne Red Metallic
Interior Colour
Black Leather
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

2015 ALTIMA SL. CLEAN CAR FAX, ONE OWNER, LOCAL TRADE, FEATURES INCLUDE BLUETOOTH, SUNROOF, TRACTION CONTROL ,BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED FRONT SEATS, BACK UP CAMERA, FOG LAMPS. SAFETY CERTIFIED.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Bug Deflector
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 4 Cylinder Engine
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Keyless Start
  • CVT Transmission
  • A/T
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Gasoline Fuel

