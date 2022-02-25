$13,995+ tax & licensing
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Autohouse Kingston
613-634-3262
2015 Nissan Altima
2.5 SV REMOTE START - HEATED SEATS - BACK UP CAM
Location
Autohouse Kingston
1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
613-634-3262
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
129,761KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8333295
- Stock #: 10161
- VIN: 1N4AL3AP9FN337826
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 129,761 KM
Vehicle Description
Your 2015 Nissan Altima SV is a fuel-efficient mid-sized sedan full of features to make your ride comfortable. Heated front seats, back up cam, remote start, power driver seat, Power Sunroof, steering wheel-mounted controls and remote trunk release.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
CVT
