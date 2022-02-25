Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Nissan Altima

129,761 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Altima

2015 Nissan Altima

2.5 SV REMOTE START - HEATED SEATS - BACK UP CAM

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Altima

2.5 SV REMOTE START - HEATED SEATS - BACK UP CAM

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

  1. 8333295
  2. 8333295
  3. 8333295
  4. 8333295
  5. 8333295
  6. 8333295
  7. 8333295
  8. 8333295
  9. 8333295
  10. 8333295
  11. 8333295
  12. 8333295
  13. 8333295
  14. 8333295
  15. 8333295
  16. 8333295
  17. 8333295
  18. 8333295
  19. 8333295
  20. 8333295
  21. 8333295
  22. 8333295
  23. 8333295
  24. 8333295
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

129,761KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8333295
  • Stock #: 10161
  • VIN: 1N4AL3AP9FN337826

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 10161
  • Mileage 129,761 KM

Vehicle Description

Your 2015 Nissan Altima SV is a fuel-efficient mid-sized sedan full of features to make your ride comfortable. Heated front seats, back up cam, remote start, power driver seat, Power Sunroof, steering wheel-mounted controls and remote trunk release.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autohouse Kingston

2015 Lincoln MKC LEA...
 207,837 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 2500 Big Ho...
 45,730 KM
$59,995 + tax & lic
2021 Mitsubishi RVR ...
 19,262 KM
$30,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Call Dealer

613-634-XXXX

(click to show)

613-634-3262

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory