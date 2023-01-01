Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Nissan Juke

111,744 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Juke

2015 Nissan Juke

SL LEATHER - SUNROOF - NAVIGATION

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Juke

SL LEATHER - SUNROOF - NAVIGATION

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

  1. 10235696
  2. 10235696
  3. 10235696
  4. 10235696
  5. 10235696
  6. 10235696
  7. 10235696
  8. 10235696
  9. 10235696
  10. 10235696
  11. 10235696
  12. 10235696
  13. 10235696
  14. 10235696
  15. 10235696
  16. 10235696
  17. 10235696
  18. 10235696
  19. 10235696
  20. 10235696
  21. 10235696
  22. 10235696
  23. 10235696
  24. 10235696
  25. 10235696
  26. 10235696
  27. 10235696
  28. 10235696
  29. 10235696
  30. 10235696
  31. 10235696
  32. 10235696
  33. 10235696
  34. 10235696
  35. 10235696
  36. 10235696
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
111,744KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10235696
  • Stock #: 10678
  • VIN: JN8AF5MV5FT562669

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 111,744 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2015 Nissan Juke SL is a subcompact crossover SUV that offers a unique and sporty design, peppy performance, and a range of fun features. Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, NissanConnect infotainment system with a 5.8-inch touchscreen display, navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and a Rockford Fosgate audio system with a subwoofer, Intelligent Key with push-button ignition and so much more!


**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO HAVE THE VEHICLE READY BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and provide family-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle (Sales) Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Joe (Finance) Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca



Brian (Finance) Cell 613-572-2246; brian@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autohouse Kingston

2015 Nissan Juke SL ...
 111,744 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2013 Subaru Forester...
 180,470 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2019 Subaru XV Cross...
 80,274 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autohouse Kingston

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Call Dealer

613-634-XXXX

(click to show)

613-634-3262

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory