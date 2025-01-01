$11,998+ tax & licensing
2015 Nissan Juke
- $103 B/W - Low Mileage
2015 Nissan Juke
- $103 B/W - Low Mileage
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$11,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
85,150KM
VIN JN8AF5MV1FT552222
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 85,150 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
There are a lot of boring crossovers out there, but this Nissan Juke is anything but. This feisty crossover is as unique as you are. This 2015 Nissan JUKE is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
Kick convention to the curb. This Nissan Juke is the leader of an all-new breed. It's a quirky crossover that covers numerous bases acting as an economical compact, a turbocharged performance machine, and a versatile, year-round companion capable of tackling the most inclement weather. With sure-footed handling, a responsive engine, and a comfortable interior, it's a blast to get behind the wheel of this Nissan Juke. This coupe has 85,150 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $102.39 with $0 down for 72 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
All Wheel Drive, Tires - Front Performance, Brake Assist, ABS, Aluminum Wheels, Power Steering, Turbocharged, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tires - Rear Performance, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Privacy Glass, Tempora...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
2015 Nissan Juke