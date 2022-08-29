$16,898+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,898
+ taxes & licensing
Vendde
678-607-9019
2015 Nissan Leaf
2015 Nissan Leaf
Location
Vendde
8 Clarence St, Kingston, ON K7L 5H8
678-607-9019
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,898
+ taxes & licensing
99,707KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9290170
- Stock #: 001115
- VIN: 1N4AZ0CP9FC325634
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 99,707 KM
Vehicle Description
All Electric!
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Rear View Camera
Keyless Ignition
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Vendde
Vendde
8 Clarence St, Kingston, ON K7L 5H8