2015 Nissan Leaf

99,707 KM

$16,898

+ tax & licensing
$16,898

+ taxes & licensing

Vendde

678-607-9019

8 Clarence St, Kingston, ON K7L 5H8

678-607-9019

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,898

+ taxes & licensing

99,707KM
Used
  • Stock #: 001115
  • VIN: 1N4AZ0CP9FC325634

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 99,707 KM

All Electric!

Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Rear View Camera
Keyless Ignition

