2015 Nissan Rogue
2015 Nissan Rogue
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
158,321KM
Used
VIN 5N1AT2MVXFC843641
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 158,321 KM
Vehicle Description
Attractive inside and out, this Nissan Rogue has comfy seats, nice materials, and many connectivity features. This 2015 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
Take on a bigger, bolder world. Get there in a compact crossover that brings a stylish look to consistent capability. Load up in a snap with an interior that adapts for adventure. Excellent safety ratings let you enjoy the drive with confidence while great fuel economy lets your adventure go further. Slide into gear and explore a life of possibilities in this Nissan Rogue. It gives you more than you expect and everything you deserve. This SUV has 158,321 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
All Wheel Drive, Tires - Front All-Season, Heated Mirrors, Automatic Headlights, Bucket Seats, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Power Mirror(s), AM/FM Stereo, Rear Defrost, Power Steering, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, ABS
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
Call Dealer
613-549-XXXX(click to show)
613-549-1311
Alternate Numbers1-866-549-1311
2015 Nissan Rogue