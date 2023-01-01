Menu
2015 Nissan Rogue

143,642 KM

$15,288

+ tax & licensing
$15,288

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

2015 Nissan Rogue

2015 Nissan Rogue

S / Clean CarFax / Bluetooth

2015 Nissan Rogue

S / Clean CarFax / Bluetooth

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

$15,288

+ taxes & licensing

143,642KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9447472
  VIN: 5N1AT2MT3FC891724

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 143,642 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2015 Nissan Rogue ranks near the top of the competitive compact SUV segment. It boasts an upscale-yet-practical interior, an above-average reliability rating, and a respectable safety score.

 

Features include a 2.5L 4cyl Engine, Clean CarFax, CD Player, Backup Camera, Heated Mirrors, Bluetooth Connection, Tire Pressure Monitor, Steering Wheel Audio Controls and much more!

 

Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.

 

Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com

 

Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

