2015 Nissan Rogue
S / Clean CarFax / Bluetooth
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9447472
- VIN: 5N1AT2MT3FC891724
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 143,642 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2015 Nissan Rogue ranks near the top of the competitive compact SUV segment. It boasts an upscale-yet-practical interior, an above-average reliability rating, and a respectable safety score.
Features include a 2.5L 4cyl Engine, Clean CarFax, CD Player, Backup Camera, Heated Mirrors, Bluetooth Connection, Tire Pressure Monitor, Steering Wheel Audio Controls and much more!
1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
Vehicle Features
