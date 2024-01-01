Menu
Account
Sign In
LEATHER. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. NAV. SUNROOF. 17 ALLOYS. PWR GROUP. DUAL A/C. CRUISE. GREAT BUY!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

2015 Nissan Sentra

114,788 KM

Details Description Features

$12,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Nissan Sentra

1.8 SL LEATHER. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. NAV. SUNROOF. 17" ALLOYS. PWR GROUP. DUAL A/C. CRUISE.

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Sentra

1.8 SL LEATHER. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. NAV. SUNROOF. 17" ALLOYS. PWR GROUP. DUAL A/C. CRUISE.

Location

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

  1. 11245268
  2. 11245268
  3. 11245268
  4. 11245268
  5. 11245268
  6. 11245268
  7. 11245268
  8. 11245268
  9. 11245268
  10. 11245268
  11. 11245268
  12. 11245268
  13. 11245268
  14. 11245268
  15. 11245268
  16. 11245268
  17. 11245268
  18. 11245268
  19. 11245268
Contact Seller

$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
114,788KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1AB7AP5FL632025

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 240361
  • Mileage 114,788 KM

Vehicle Description

LEATHER. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. NAV. SUNROOF. 17" ALLOYS. PWR GROUP. DUAL A/C. CRUISE. GREAT BUY!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From MyCar.ca Kingston

Used 2021 Nissan Rogue SV AWD!! LOW MILEAGE! PANOROOF. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. NAV. PWR SEAT. 18
2021 Nissan Rogue SV AWD!! LOW MILEAGE! PANOROOF. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. NAV. PWR SEAT. 18" ALLOYS. BLUETOOTH 35,292 KM $28,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 GMC Terrain SLE HEATED SEATS, ALLOYS, BACKUP CAM, PWR GROUP!! AMAZING VALU for sale in Kingston, ON
2022 GMC Terrain SLE HEATED SEATS, ALLOYS, BACKUP CAM, PWR GROUP!! AMAZING VALU 78,008 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline COMFORTLINE AWD!! LEATHER. HEATED/WHEEL. PWR SEATS. BACKUP CAM. 17
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline COMFORTLINE AWD!! LEATHER. HEATED/WHEEL. PWR SEATS. BACKUP CAM. 17" ALLOYS. BLUETOOTH. DUAL A/C. CRU 72,537 KM $25,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email MyCar.ca Kingston

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
MyCar.ca Kingston

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

Call Dealer

888-239-XXXX

(click to show)

888-239-7066

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Sentra