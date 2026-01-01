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2015 Nissan Sentra

225,843 KM

Details Features

$4,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Nissan Sentra

SV

Watch This Vehicle
14443792

2015 Nissan Sentra

SV

Location

Petersen's Garage

1493 John Counter Blvd, Kingston, ON K7M 3L5

613-546-1048

  1. 1784139931943
  2. 1784139932453
  3. 1784139932949
  4. 1784139933441
  5. 1784139933884
Contact Seller

$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
225,843KM
VIN 3n1ab7ap2fl635125

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 225,843 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Petersen's Garage

Petersen's Garage

1493 John Counter Blvd, Kingston, ON K7M 3L5
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613-546-XXXX

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613-546-1048

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$4,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Petersen's Garage

613-546-1048

2015 Nissan Sentra