$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 RAM 1500
2015 RAM 1500
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
613-507-9910
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 156,200 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and powerful truck to handle any task? Look no further than this 2015 RAM 1500, available now at Paulette Auto Sales. This white 4-wheel drive pickup truck boasts a robust 8-cylinder engine and a smooth automatic transmission. With its 4 doors and spacious cabin, it comfortably accommodates passengers and cargo.
This RAM 1500 is equipped with an array of features to enhance your driving experience, including air conditioning, anti-lock brakes, cruise control, and power accessories for your comfort and convenience. The 156,200 km on the odometer speaks to its durability and its ability to conquer the road ahead.
Here are five of this RAM 1500's most enticing features:
- 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with confidence thanks to the reliable 4-wheel drive system.
- Spacious Cabin: Enjoy comfortable rides for you and your passengers with the spacious cabin.
- Power Features: The RAM 1500's power accessories make for a smooth and convenient driving experience.
- Safety Features: Feel secure knowing you're protected with features like anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and traction control.
- 8-Cylinder Engine: This powerful engine delivers the strength and performance you need to handle any task.
Visit Paulette Auto Sales today and experience the power and versatility of this 2015 RAM 1500 for yourself.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Paulette Auto Sales
Email Paulette Auto Sales
Paulette Auto Sales
Paulette Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-507-XXXX(click to show)
613-507-9910
Alternate Numbers833-241-0443
+ taxes & licensing
613-507-9910