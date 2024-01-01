Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and powerful truck to handle any task? Look no further than this 2015 RAM 1500, available now at Paulette Auto Sales. This white 4-wheel drive pickup truck boasts a robust 8-cylinder engine and a smooth automatic transmission. With its 4 doors and spacious cabin, it comfortably accommodates passengers and cargo.</p><p>This RAM 1500 is equipped with an array of features to enhance your driving experience, including air conditioning, anti-lock brakes, cruise control, and power accessories for your comfort and convenience. The 156,200 km on the odometer speaks to its durability and its ability to conquer the road ahead.</p><p>Here are five of this RAM 1500s most enticing features:</p><ol><li><strong>4-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any terrain with confidence thanks to the reliable 4-wheel drive system.</li><li><strong>Spacious Cabin:</strong> Enjoy comfortable rides for you and your passengers with the spacious cabin.</li><li><strong>Power Features:</strong> The RAM 1500s power accessories make for a smooth and convenient driving experience.</li><li><strong>Safety Features:</strong> Feel secure knowing youre protected with features like anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and traction control.</li><li><strong>8-Cylinder Engine:</strong> This powerful engine delivers the strength and performance you need to handle any task.</li></ol><p>Visit Paulette Auto Sales today and experience the power and versatility of this 2015 RAM 1500 for yourself.</p>

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 156,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2015 RAM 1500