2015 RAM 1500

85,763 KM

Details Description Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

10 INCH AFTERMARKET INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM

10 INCH AFTERMARKET INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

85,763KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7595662
  Stock #: 10033
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FTXFS571880

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  Stock # 10033
  • Mileage 85,763 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2015 RAM 1500 Quad cab comes equipped with everything you need to get the job done and then some. It is packing the 5.7L V8 HEMI under the hood with upgrades inside and out. It comes with chrome side rails, a pre-installed Tonneau cover and a 10-inch aftermarket infotainment system with Navigation, heads-up display, backup cam, Bluetooth, XM, trip planner and video capabilities.


**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO ENSURE SOCIAL DISTANCING AND TO SANITIZE THE VEHICLE BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and providefamily-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca



Joe Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
4x4
8 speed automatic

