2015 RAM 1500

73,687 KM

$32,888

+ tax & licensing
$32,888

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

2015 RAM 1500

2015 RAM 1500

Sport / One Owner

2015 RAM 1500

Sport / One Owner

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,888

+ taxes & licensing

73,687KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8428410
  • Stock #: 5505
  • VIN: 1C6RR7HT8FS708750

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 73,687 KM

Vehicle Description

The Ram 1500 has always been a top contender in the full-size pickup segment, thanks to a strong powertrain, a smooth ride (thanks to coil suspension), and a well-trimmed cabin!

 

Features include 5.7L Hemi V8, 4X4, Leather Bucket Seats, Heated and Cooled Seats, Heated Wheel, Power Seats, Running Boards, Tow Package with Trailer Brake Controller, 8.4" Uconnect Touchscreen with Backup Camera, Parking Sensors, Remote Start, Bed Liner, Heated Mirrors, Sport Hood, Alloy Wheels and so much more!

 

Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.

 

Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 

 

Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment! 

 

You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!

 

** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.

 

** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com

 

Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place and beyond!

Vehicle Features

26L
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

