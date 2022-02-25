$32,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-507-9910
2015 RAM 1500
Sport / One Owner
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
613-507-9910
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$32,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8428410
- Stock #: 5505
- VIN: 1C6RR7HT8FS708750
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 73,687 KM
Vehicle Description
The Ram 1500 has always been a top contender in the full-size pickup segment, thanks to a strong powertrain, a smooth ride (thanks to coil suspension), and a well-trimmed cabin!
Features include 5.7L Hemi V8, 4X4, Leather Bucket Seats, Heated and Cooled Seats, Heated Wheel, Power Seats, Running Boards, Tow Package with Trailer Brake Controller, 8.4" Uconnect Touchscreen with Backup Camera, Parking Sensors, Remote Start, Bed Liner, Heated Mirrors, Sport Hood, Alloy Wheels and so much more!
Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.
Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales!
Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment!
You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!
** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.
** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.
1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com
Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place and beyond!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.