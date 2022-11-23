Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 RAM 1500

75,426 KM

Details Description Features

$30,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$30,998

+ taxes & licensing

Vendde

678-607-9019

Contact Seller
2015 RAM 1500

2015 RAM 1500

Ram Crew Cab 140.5

Watch This Vehicle

2015 RAM 1500

Ram Crew Cab 140.5

Location

Vendde

8 Clarence St, Kingston, ON K7L 5H8

678-607-9019

  1. 9352840
  2. 9352840
  3. 9352840
  4. 9352840
  5. 9352840
  6. 9352840
  7. 9352840
  8. 9352840
  9. 9352840
  10. 9352840
  11. 9352840
  12. 9352840
  13. 9352840
  14. 9352840
  15. 9352840
  16. 9352840
  17. 9352840
  18. 9352840
  19. 9352840
  20. 9352840
  21. 9352840
  22. 9352840
  23. 9352840
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,998

+ taxes & licensing

75,426KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9352840
  • Stock #: 1004
  • VIN: 1C6RR7NT2FS661347

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1004
  • Mileage 75,426 KM

Vehicle Description

Quick Upload.TOUCH SCREEN NOT WORKING!

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Sunroof
Keyless Ignition

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Vendde

2017 Nissan Murano S...
 117,267 KM
$22,498 + tax & lic
2019 Subaru ASCENT 7...
 202,680 KM
$26,998 + tax & lic
2015 RAM 1500 Ram Cr...
 75,426 KM
$30,998 + tax & lic

Email Vendde

Vendde

Vendde

8 Clarence St, Kingston, ON K7L 5H8

Call Dealer

678-607-XXXX

(click to show)

678-607-9019

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory