2015 RAM 1500
Ram Crew Cab 140.5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
75,426KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9352840
- VIN: 1C6RR7NT2FS661347
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1004
- Mileage 75,426 KM
Vehicle Description
Quick Upload.TOUCH SCREEN NOT WORKING!
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Sunroof
Keyless Ignition
