2015 RAM 1500

148,239 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

Outdoorsman / Running Boards / 8.4" Touchscreen

Outdoorsman / Running Boards / 8.4" Touchscreen

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

148,239KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9630613
  • VIN: 1C6RR7GM8FS528842

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 148,239 KM

Vehicle Description

Features include a 3.0L Engine, 4X4, Running Boards, Bucket Seats, Bed Liner, Tonneau Cover, 8.4" UConnect Touchscreen with Bluetooth / Satellite Radio, Power Drivers Seat, Black Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, Backup Camera with Parking Sensors, Tow Hitch, and so much more!

 

Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.

 

Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com

 

Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
