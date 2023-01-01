$27,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-507-9910
2015 RAM 1500
Sport / Clean CarFax / HEMI / 4WD
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
613-507-9910
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$27,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9798889
- VIN: 1C6RR7MT4FS703602
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 164,327 KM
Vehicle Description
Features include a 5.7L Hemi V8, Leather Trimmed Seats, Navigation, Remote Start, Tonneau Cover, Bed Liner, Dual Climate Control, 8.4" UConnect Screen with Bluetooth / Satellite Radio, Heated Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Black Alloy Wheels, Power Folding Mirrors, and so much more!
Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.
Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales!
1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com
Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.