$32,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-507-9910
2015 RAM 1500
Sport / Clean CarFax / NAV / Sport Hood
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
613-507-9910
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$32,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9820798
- VIN: 1C6RR7UT1FS684314
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 124,855 KM
Vehicle Description
Features include a 5.7L Hemi, 4X4, Black Alloy Wheels, Remote Start, Navigation, Sport Hood, Running Boards, Bed Liner, Bucket Seats, Tow Package with Trailer Brake Controller, Power Drivers Seat, 8.4" UConnect Touchscreen with Bluetooth / Satellite Radio, and so much much more!
Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.
Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales!
1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com
Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Seating
Convenience
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.