2015 RAM 2500

79,896 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

2015 RAM 2500

2015 RAM 2500

Laramie One Owner!! Lifted! 37" Wheels! 6.7L Cummins! LOW KMS!

2015 RAM 2500

Laramie One Owner!! Lifted! 37" Wheels! 6.7L Cummins! LOW KMS!

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

79,896KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7917531
  • Stock #: 5335
  • VIN: 3C6UR5FL6FG639209

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5335
  • Mileage 79,896 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2015 Ram 2500 is a top pick for a heavy-duty truck thanks to its refined interior, forgiving ride and impressive towing and hauling capabilities!



Features include 6.7L Cummins Turbo Diesel, 4X4, Lifted, 37” Tires on 20” Black Rims, Power Running Boards, Black Appearance Package, Premium Leather Bucket Seats, Heated and Cooled Seats, Heated Rear Seats, 5th Wheel / Gooseneck Prep Group, Tow Package, 3.42 Rear Axel Ratio, Sunroof / Moonroof, Navigation, Remote Start, Alpine Premium Audio, Dual Alternators rated at 440 AMPS, and SO much more!



Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.



Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 



Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment! 



You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!



** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.



** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON

https://www.pauletteauto.com



Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
SECURITY ALARM
Power Steering
Block Heater
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Entry
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Premium Audio
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Navigation System
4x4
Reverse Park Assist
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic
GPS System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

