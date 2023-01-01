2015 Subaru Forester...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 8 , 6 7 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10458639

10458639 Stock #: 10735

10735 VIN: JF2SJHTC9FH439848

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 10735

Mileage 108,674 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.