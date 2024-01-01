$16,288+ tax & licensing
2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek
2.0i w/Limited/Tech Pkg
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
613-507-9910
Certified
$16,288
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 115,667 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to conquer any terrain in style with this sleek 2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek 2.0i Limited/Tech Package, now available at Paulette Auto Sales. This black hatchback boasts a powerful 4-cylinder engine, a smooth CVT transmission, and Subaru's renowned all-wheel drive system, ensuring you're always in control on the road and off. With 115,667km on the odometer, this Crosstrek is ready for many more adventures.
Step inside and experience the luxurious comfort of leather seats, heated mirrors, and a powerful audio system with a CD player. Stay safe and connected with features like automatic headlights, a security system, and keyless entry.
Here are 5 of this Crosstrek's most standout features:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence.
- Leather Seats: Experience luxurious comfort and style.
- Heated Mirrors: Stay comfortable even in the coldest weather.
- Keyless Entry: Enjoy convenient access to your Crosstrek.
- Automatic Headlights: Stay safe and see clearly in all lighting conditions.
Visit Paulette Auto Sales today to experience this versatile and reliable Subaru XV Crosstrek in person.
