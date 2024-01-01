Menu
<p>Get ready to conquer any terrain in style with this sleek 2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek 2.0i Limited/Tech Package, now available at Paulette Auto Sales. This black hatchback boasts a powerful 4-cylinder engine, a smooth CVT transmission, and Subarus renowned all-wheel drive system, ensuring youre always in control on the road and off. With 115,667km on the odometer, this Crosstrek is ready for many more adventures.</p><p>Step inside and experience the luxurious comfort of leather seats, heated mirrors, and a powerful audio system with a CD player. Stay safe and connected with features like automatic headlights, a security system, and keyless entry.</p><p>Here are 5 of this Crosstreks most standout features:</p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any road condition with confidence.</li><li><strong>Leather Seats:</strong> Experience luxurious comfort and style.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Stay comfortable even in the coldest weather.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Enjoy convenient access to your Crosstrek.</li><li><strong>Automatic Headlights:</strong> Stay safe and see clearly in all lighting conditions.</li></ul><p>Visit Paulette Auto Sales today to experience this versatile and reliable Subaru XV Crosstrek in person.</p><p> </p>

2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek

115,667 KM

Details

$16,288

+ tax & licensing
2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2.0i w/Limited/Tech Pkg

2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2.0i w/Limited/Tech Pkg

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8

613-507-9910

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,288

+ taxes & licensing

Used
115,667KM
VIN JF2GPASC2F8307785

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 115,667 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
$16,288

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek