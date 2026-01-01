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<p><strong>The 2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek 2.0i Touring</strong><span style=color:rgba( 0 , 0 , 0 , 0.9 )> featuring a 2.0-liter Boxer 4-cylinder delivering Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive with X-Mode, achieving an <strong>estimated 9.1 L/100km city and 7.0 L/100km highway fuel efficiency.</strong> The 2.0i Touring trim elevates its adventure-ready presence, with premium cloth seating that includes heated front seats, 6-way manual driver seat, leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, automatic climate control, and Subaru STARLINK 6.2-inch touchscreen multimedia system with Bluetooth streaming, USB and auxiliary connectivity, and a 6-speaker audio system. Standard safety features include Vehicle Dynamics Control with traction control, ABS with electronic brake-force distribution, brake assist, Hill Start Assist, and seven airbags. Additional features include power windows with driver one-touch auto-down, power door locks with keyless entry, and a clean CARFAX.</span></p>

2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek

151,951 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Touring REARVIEW CAM - ALL WHEEL DRIVE

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14284751

2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Touring REARVIEW CAM - ALL WHEEL DRIVE

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

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This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
151,951KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF2GPACC3FH241505

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 11737
  • Mileage 151,951 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek 2.0i Touring featuring a 2.0-liter Boxer 4-cylinder delivering Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive with X-Mode, achieving an estimated 9.1 L/100km city and 7.0 L/100km highway fuel efficiency. The 2.0i Touring trim elevates its adventure-ready presence, with premium cloth seating that includes heated front seats, 6-way manual driver seat, leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, automatic climate control, and Subaru STARLINK 6.2-inch touchscreen multimedia system with Bluetooth streaming, USB and auxiliary connectivity, and a 6-speaker audio system. Standard safety features include Vehicle Dynamics Control with traction control, ABS with electronic brake-force distribution, brake assist, Hill Start Assist, and seven airbags. Additional features include power windows with driver one-touch auto-down, power door locks with keyless entry, and a clean CARFAX.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
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$14,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek