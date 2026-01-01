$14,995+ taxes & licensing
2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Touring REARVIEW CAM - ALL WHEEL DRIVE
2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Touring REARVIEW CAM - ALL WHEEL DRIVE
Location
Autohouse Kingston
1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
613-634-3262
Certified
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 11737
- Mileage 151,951 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek 2.0i Touring featuring a 2.0-liter Boxer 4-cylinder delivering Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive with X-Mode, achieving an estimated 9.1 L/100km city and 7.0 L/100km highway fuel efficiency. The 2.0i Touring trim elevates its adventure-ready presence, with premium cloth seating that includes heated front seats, 6-way manual driver seat, leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, automatic climate control, and Subaru STARLINK 6.2-inch touchscreen multimedia system with Bluetooth streaming, USB and auxiliary connectivity, and a 6-speaker audio system. Standard safety features include Vehicle Dynamics Control with traction control, ABS with electronic brake-force distribution, brake assist, Hill Start Assist, and seven airbags. Additional features include power windows with driver one-touch auto-down, power door locks with keyless entry, and a clean CARFAX.
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613-634-3262