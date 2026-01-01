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<b>Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors</b><br> <br> If the domestic trucks are a little too mainstream for you, the Toyota Tundra is an excellent alternative. This 2015 Toyota Tundra is fresh on our lot in Kingston.<br> <br>The 2015 Toyota Tundra is a full-size truck that works hard and plays hard, but with a long list of luxury features to pamper you. With 10 models and 25 option packages available, there is a Tundra built to fit nearly anyone who is in the market for a well-appointed full-size pickup. Whether it is working hard at the jobsite or hauling a camper or boat for a weekend excursion, the Tundra takes care of your hard work with ease and takes care of you as well.<br> <br>This 4X4 pickup has 245,686 km. Its Blue Ribbon Metallic in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/ target=_blank>https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/</a><br> <br/><br>For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!<br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

2015 Toyota Tundra

245,686 KM

Details Description

$24,998

+ taxes & licensing
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2015 Toyota Tundra

Limited

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14203298

2015 Toyota Tundra

Limited

Location

Myers Automotive Group

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

Contact Seller

$24,998

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
245,686KM
VIN 5TFHY5F17FX435283

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue Ribbon Metallic
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 26717A
  • Mileage 245,686 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors

If the domestic trucks are a little too mainstream for you, the Toyota Tundra is an excellent alternative. This 2015 Toyota Tundra is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

The 2015 Toyota Tundra is a full-size truck that works hard and plays hard, but with a long list of luxury features to pamper you. With 10 models and 25 option packages available, there is a Tundra built to fit nearly anyone who is in the market for a well-appointed full-size pickup. Whether it is working hard at the jobsite or hauling a camper or boat for a weekend excursion, the Tundra takes care of your hard work with ease and takes care of you as well.

This 4X4 pickup has 245,686 km. It's Blue Ribbon Metallic in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/


For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Myers Automotive Group

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2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
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$24,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Myers Automotive Group

613-549-1311

2015 Toyota Tundra