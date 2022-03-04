Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Toyota Tundra

121,136 KM

Details Description Features

$44,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

Contact Seller
2015 Toyota Tundra

2015 Toyota Tundra

Platinum 5.7L V8 NAVIGATION - SUNROOF - 4X4

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Toyota Tundra

Platinum 5.7L V8 NAVIGATION - SUNROOF - 4X4

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

  1. 8514710
  2. 8514710
  3. 8514710
  4. 8514710
  5. 8514710
  6. 8514710
  7. 8514710
  8. 8514710
  9. 8514710
  10. 8514710
  11. 8514710
  12. 8514710
  13. 8514710
  14. 8514710
  15. 8514710
  16. 8514710
  17. 8514710
  18. 8514710
  19. 8514710
  20. 8514710
  21. 8514710
  22. 8514710
  23. 8514710
  24. 8514710
  25. 8514710
  26. 8514710
  27. 8514710
  28. 8514710
  29. 8514710
  30. 8514710
  31. 8514710
  32. 8514710
  33. 8514710
  34. 8514710
  35. 8514710
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

121,136KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8514710
  • Stock #: 10224
  • VIN: 5TFAY5F16FX417598

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 121,136 KM

Vehicle Description

Your 2015 Toyota Tundra Platinum Crewmax 1794 Edition, is a great truck that's not only Luxurious but can get any job done! Packed with features like navigation, backup cam, upgraded quilted leather interior, heated and cooled front seats, handsfree, power sunroof, tonneau cover, side rails, upgraded rims, 4x4, not to mention the crewmax colossal rear doors with tons of cabin space!
This vehicle also comes with a clean CARFAX!


**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO ENSURE SOCIAL DISTANCING AND TO SANITIZE THE VEHICLE BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and providefamily-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca



Joe Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autohouse Kingston

2017 Toyota Tacoma S...
 79,182 KM
$42,995 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Juke SV ...
 93,393 KM
$15,495 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Transit 25...
 99,029 KM
$49,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Call Dealer

613-634-XXXX

(click to show)

613-634-3262

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory