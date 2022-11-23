$15,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Golf
1.8 TSI Highline LEATHER. HEATED SEATS.BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C.
1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5
99,564KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9440373
- Stock #: 220766
- VIN: 3VW117AU1FM008512
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 99,564 KM
Vehicle Description
LEATHER. HEATED SEATS.BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. AMAZING FIND !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
5 Speed Manual
