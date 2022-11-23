Menu
2015 Volkswagen Golf

99,564 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

1.8 TSI Highline LEATHER. HEATED SEATS.BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C.

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

99,564KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9440373
  • Stock #: 220766
  • VIN: 3VW117AU1FM008512

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 220766
  • Mileage 99,564 KM

Vehicle Description

LEATHER. HEATED SEATS.BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. AMAZING FIND !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
5 Speed Manual

