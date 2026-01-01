Menu
Account
Sign In
An all-round well built quality crossover SUV with all the needed amenities and much more. This 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Kingston. The 2015 Tiguan is Volkswagens compact SUV, slotting in just below the Touareg. Being smaller in size doenst mean that it had to give up on luxury and capability. With high quality materials throughout, a long list of standard features and excellent on and off road driving dynamics. The Tiguan also delivers a no-nonsense, versatile, and comfortable interior, the front seats feel sporty yet supportive, with very a comfortable driving position, while the second-row seats - slide and tilt, leaving ample space for adults and the ability to increase cargo space when no one is in backseats. This SUV has 192,232 km. Its nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/ For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311! Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

192,232 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

COMFORTLINE

Watch This Vehicle
13485740

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

COMFORTLINE

Location

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
192,232KM
VIN WVGJV7AX6FW531036

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 26230C
  • Mileage 192,232 KM

Vehicle Description

An all-round well built quality crossover SUV with all the needed amenities and much more. This 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Kingston. The 2015 Tiguan is Volkswagen's compact SUV, slotting in just below the Touareg. Being smaller in size doens't mean that it had to give up on luxury and capability. With high quality materials throughout, a long list of standard features and excellent on and off road driving dynamics. The Tiguan also delivers a no-nonsense, versatile, and comfortable interior, the front seats feel sporty yet supportive, with very a comfortable driving position, while the second-row seats - slide and tilt, leaving ample space for adults and the ability to increase cargo space when no one is in backseats. This SUV has 192,232 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/ For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311! Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Taylor Automall

Used 2024 GMC Terrain Denali for sale in Kingston, ON
2024 GMC Terrain Denali 3,946 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Honda Accord Sedan Touring for sale in Kingston, ON
2014 Honda Accord Sedan Touring 194,103 KM $11,998 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet Colorado 4WD LT for sale in Kingston, ON
2023 Chevrolet Colorado 4WD LT 14,032 KM $46,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Taylor Automall

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-549-XXXX

(click to show)

613-549-1311

Alternate Numbers
1-866-549-1311
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan