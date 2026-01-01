$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan
COMFORTLINE
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan
COMFORTLINE
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26230C
- Mileage 192,232 KM
Vehicle Description
An all-round well built quality crossover SUV with all the needed amenities and much more. This 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Kingston. The 2015 Tiguan is Volkswagen's compact SUV, slotting in just below the Touareg. Being smaller in size doens't mean that it had to give up on luxury and capability. With high quality materials throughout, a long list of standard features and excellent on and off road driving dynamics. The Tiguan also delivers a no-nonsense, versatile, and comfortable interior, the front seats feel sporty yet supportive, with very a comfortable driving position, while the second-row seats - slide and tilt, leaving ample space for adults and the ability to increase cargo space when no one is in backseats. This SUV has 192,232 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/ For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311! Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Taylor Automall
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Taylor Automall
Taylor Automall
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-549-XXXX(click to show)
613-549-1311
Alternate Numbers1-866-549-1311
+ taxes & licensing>
613-549-1311