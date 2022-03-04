Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Acura MDX

74,677 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

Contact Seller
2016 Acura MDX

2016 Acura MDX

Elite Pkg- Sunroof - Cooled Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Acura MDX

Elite Pkg- Sunroof - Cooled Seats

Location

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

74,677KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8470848
  • Stock #: 61188
  • VIN: 5FRYD4H85GB501744

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 74,677 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Navigation, Rear Entertainment!

The MDX has a smartly detailed and highly functional cabin making it one of the roomiest three-row crossovers among its class. This 2016 Acura MDX is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

Precision crafted performance is at the heart of everything Acura does and it's in every detail of the MDX crossover. From the bold design to groundbreaking technology, the MDX is pure progress for SUVs, and for drivers. Versatility, technology, and a rewarding driving experience come together seamlessly in the luxurious Acura MDX. This SUV has 74,677 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our MDX's trim level is Elite. Upgrade to the MDX Elite and you'll be generously rewarded. It comes standard with rear DVD entertainment, navigation, heated and cooled leather seats, Smart Slide second row seat, 50/50 split folding third seat, a heated steering wheel, a power moonroof, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, 8 speaker audio, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking, forward collision warning, blind spot detection, a rearview camera, a power tailgate, remote start, tri-zone automatic climate control, fog lights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Navigation, Rear Entertainment, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Vehicle Features

All Wheel Drive, Locking/Limited Slip Differential, Rear Defrost, Rear Seat Audio Controls, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Tires - Front Performance, Power Passenger Seat, Remote Trunk Release, MP3 Player, Fog Lamps, Power Folding Mirrors, Smart Device Integrat...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Taylor Automall

2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 42,262 KM
$46,998 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Silve...
 19,102 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Kia Sorento LX
 233,101 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

Call Dealer

613-549-XXXX

(click to show)

613-549-1311

Alternate Numbers
1-866-549-1311
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory