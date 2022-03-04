2016 Acura MDX

$CALL + taxes & licensing 7 4 , 6 7 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8470848

8470848 Stock #: 61188

61188 VIN: 5FRYD4H85GB501744

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Mileage 74,677 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features All Wheel Drive, Locking/Limited Slip Differential, Rear Defrost, Rear Seat Audio Controls, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Tires - Front Performance, Power Passenger Seat, Remote Trunk Release, MP3 Player, Fog Lamps, Power Folding Mirrors, Smart Device Integrat...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.