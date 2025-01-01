Menu
<b>Low Mileage!</b><br> <br> This Acura RDX is a good fit for anyone who needs a versatile compact crossover without sacrificing comfort and technology. This 2016 Acura RDX is fresh on our lot in Kingston. <br> <br>This feature rich Acura RDX seamlessly blends performance, luxury, and technology. The bold styling proves that luxury and sportiness can combine in perfect harmony. Step inside and enjoy a roomy, versatile cabin overflowing with advanced technology. If youre looking for a luxury crossover to suit your active lifestyle, look no further than the Acura RDX. This low mileage SUV has just 74,000 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. <br> <br> Our RDXs trim level is Technology. This RDX adds some desirable advanced technology. It comes with navigation, a premium 10 speaker sound system, Bluetooth streaming audio, a USB port, dual zone automatic climate control, heated leather seats, a memory drivers seat, a power moonroof, a power tailgate, blind spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, remote start, a rearview camera, steering wheel mounted controls, and much more.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/ target=_blank>https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$152.94</b> with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!<br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

2016 Acura RDX

74,000 KM

$19,998

+ tax & licensing
2016 Acura RDX

Tech Pkg- $153 B/W - Low Mileage

12460027

2016 Acura RDX

Tech Pkg- $153 B/W - Low Mileage

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

$19,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
74,000KM
VIN 5J8TB4H52GL801196

  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Mileage 74,000 KM

Low Mileage!

This Acura RDX is a good fit for anyone who needs a versatile compact crossover without sacrificing comfort and technology. This 2016 Acura RDX is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

This feature rich Acura RDX seamlessly blends performance, luxury, and technology. The bold styling proves that luxury and sportiness can combine in perfect harmony. Step inside and enjoy a roomy, versatile cabin overflowing with advanced technology. If you're looking for a luxury crossover to suit your active lifestyle, look no further than the Acura RDX. This low mileage SUV has just 74,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our RDX's trim level is Technology. This RDX adds some desirable advanced technology. It comes with navigation, a premium 10 speaker sound system, Bluetooth streaming audio, a USB port, dual zone automatic climate control, heated leather seats, a memory driver's seat, a power moonroof, a power tailgate, blind spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, remote start, a rearview camera, steering wheel mounted controls, and much more.

Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $152.94 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.

For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Tires - Front Performance, Temporary Spare Tire, Tires - Rear Performance, Brake Assist, Sun/Moonroof, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Power Steering, Aluminum Wheels, ABS, All Wheel Drive, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Power Mirror(s), Daytime Running Lights, Rain Sensi...

Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
2016 Acura RDX