$19,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2016 Acura RDX
Tech Pkg- $153 B/W - Low Mileage
2016 Acura RDX
Tech Pkg- $153 B/W - Low Mileage
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$19,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
74,000KM
VIN 5J8TB4H52GL801196
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 74,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
This Acura RDX is a good fit for anyone who needs a versatile compact crossover without sacrificing comfort and technology. This 2016 Acura RDX is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
This feature rich Acura RDX seamlessly blends performance, luxury, and technology. The bold styling proves that luxury and sportiness can combine in perfect harmony. Step inside and enjoy a roomy, versatile cabin overflowing with advanced technology. If you're looking for a luxury crossover to suit your active lifestyle, look no further than the Acura RDX. This low mileage SUV has just 74,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our RDX's trim level is Technology. This RDX adds some desirable advanced technology. It comes with navigation, a premium 10 speaker sound system, Bluetooth streaming audio, a USB port, dual zone automatic climate control, heated leather seats, a memory driver's seat, a power moonroof, a power tailgate, blind spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, remote start, a rearview camera, steering wheel mounted controls, and much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $152.94 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
This Acura RDX is a good fit for anyone who needs a versatile compact crossover without sacrificing comfort and technology. This 2016 Acura RDX is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
This feature rich Acura RDX seamlessly blends performance, luxury, and technology. The bold styling proves that luxury and sportiness can combine in perfect harmony. Step inside and enjoy a roomy, versatile cabin overflowing with advanced technology. If you're looking for a luxury crossover to suit your active lifestyle, look no further than the Acura RDX. This low mileage SUV has just 74,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our RDX's trim level is Technology. This RDX adds some desirable advanced technology. It comes with navigation, a premium 10 speaker sound system, Bluetooth streaming audio, a USB port, dual zone automatic climate control, heated leather seats, a memory driver's seat, a power moonroof, a power tailgate, blind spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, remote start, a rearview camera, steering wheel mounted controls, and much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $152.94 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Tires - Front Performance, Temporary Spare Tire, Tires - Rear Performance, Brake Assist, Sun/Moonroof, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Power Steering, Aluminum Wheels, ABS, All Wheel Drive, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Power Mirror(s), Daytime Running Lights, Rain Sensi...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Taylor Automall
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LTZ 114,266 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Cruze Eco 197,194 KM $7,998 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT 192,801 KM $7,998 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Taylor Automall
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-549-XXXX(click to show)
613-549-1311
Alternate Numbers1-866-549-1311
$19,998
+ taxes & licensing
Taylor Automall
613-549-1311
2016 Acura RDX