$28,288+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-507-9910
2016 BMW 3 Series
328i xDrive / One Owner / Clean CarFax / Low KMS
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
613-507-9910
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$28,288
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8428569
- VIN: WBA8E3G55GNU01139
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 50,797 KM
Vehicle Description
BMW forged its reputation with fun-to-drive sports sedans, especially compact ones like the 3-series, a regular on our annual 10Best Cars list for much of three decades.
Features include 2.0L 240HP Turbocharged I4 Engine, All Wheel Drive, Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Navigation, Power Seats, Drivers Memory Seat, Rain Sensing Wipers, Sunroof / Moonroof, Wood Trim, Heated Power Folding Mirrors, CD Player, Keyless Entry, and so much more!
Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.
Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales!
Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment!
You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!
** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.
** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.
1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com
Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place and beyond!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.