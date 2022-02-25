Menu
2016 BMW 3 Series

50,797 KM

Details Description Features


2016 BMW 3 Series

2016 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive / One Owner / Clean CarFax / Low KMS

2016 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive / One Owner / Clean CarFax / Low KMS

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

50,797KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8428569
  • VIN: WBA8E3G55GNU01139

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 50,797 KM

Vehicle Description

BMW forged its reputation with fun-to-drive sports sedans, especially compact ones like the 3-series, a regular on our annual 10Best Cars list for much of three decades.

 

Features include 2.0L 240HP Turbocharged I4 Engine, All Wheel Drive, Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Navigation, Power Seats, Drivers Memory Seat, Rain Sensing Wipers, Sunroof / Moonroof, Wood Trim, Heated Power Folding Mirrors, CD Player, Keyless Entry, and so much more!

 

Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.

 

Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 

 

Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment! 

 

You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!

 

** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.

 

** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com

 

Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

