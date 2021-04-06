Menu
2016 BMW i8

63,240 KM

Details

$84,888

+ tax & licensing
$84,888

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

2016 BMW i8

2016 BMW i8

Butterfly Doors! 357 Horsepower and 420 Pounds of Torque! Gas / Electric Combination!

2016 BMW i8

Butterfly Doors! 357 Horsepower and 420 Pounds of Torque! Gas / Electric Combination!

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$84,888

+ taxes & licensing

63,240KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6946357
  • Stock #: 4728
  • VIN: WBY2Z2C59GV676217

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 4728
  • Mileage 63,240 KM

Vehicle Description

Whereas the BMW i3 represents a nice green initiative by BMW, the i8 symbolizes the sport potential of this technology. By pairing a small 1.5-litre turbocharged 3-cylinder with the electric power, the BMW i8 manages to develop 357 horsepower and 420 pounds of torque while consuming about the same amount of gas as a Toyota Prius. Meanwhile, its modern look makes the BMW i8 a real head-turner.



Features include Butterfly Doors, Carbon Fibre, 20 Inch Wheels, Leather, Digital Cluster Display, Navigation, Dual Climate, Heated Eats, Parking Sensors, Backup Camera, and so much more!



Have a question regarding an option you dont see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.



Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales!



Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment!



You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!



** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.



** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.



1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON

https://www.pauletteauto.com



Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
SECURITY ALARM
Premium Audio
AWD
Navigation System
Reverse Park Assist
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic
GPS System

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

