2016 BMW i8

+ taxes & licensing
613-507-9910
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
613-507-9910
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Whereas the BMW i3 represents a nice green initiative by BMW, the i8 symbolizes the sport potential of this technology. By pairing a small 1.5-litre turbocharged 3-cylinder with the electric power, the BMW i8 manages to develop 357 horsepower and 420 pounds of torque while consuming about the same amount of gas as a Toyota Prius. Meanwhile, its modern look makes the BMW i8 a real head-turner.
Features include Butterfly Doors, Carbon Fibre, 20 Inch Wheels, Leather, Digital Cluster Display, Navigation, Dual Climate, Heated Eats, Parking Sensors, Backup Camera, and so much more!
Have a question regarding an option you dont see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.
Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales!
Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment!
You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!
** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.
** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.
1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com
Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa and beyond!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6