2016 Buick Encore

153,535 KM

Details

$18,998

+ tax & licensing
$18,998

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

2016 Buick Encore

2016 Buick Encore

CX- Certified - $141 B/W

2016 Buick Encore

CX- Certified - $141 B/W

Location

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

$18,998

+ taxes & licensing

153,535KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9708079
  • Stock #: P01625A
  • VIN: KL4CJASB6GB617961

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Graphite Grey Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 153,535 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified!

Thanks to its quiet cabin, user-friendly technology features, and truly compact size, the Buick Encore is worth a look if other crossover SUVs seem too large. This 2016 Buick Encore is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

Thanks to its quiet cabin, user-friendly technology features, and truly compact size, the 2016 Buick Encore is definitely worth a look. Inside, the distinctive styling carries over to a flowing instrument panel that wraps naturally into the door panels. A prominent central instrument panel houses the seven-inch, high-resolution, full-color display for the standard IntelliLink voice-activated infotainment system. This SUV has 153,535 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's graphite grey metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/


CHEVROLET, BUICK, AND GMC CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED BENEFITS
This vehicle has met our highest standard and has been put through the GM certificationprocess by our GM-trained technicians. Our GM Certified used vehicles go thru an extensive150+ point inspection and are reconditioned back to near new condition. Each vehicle comeswith a minimum of a 3 month, 5000 KM warranty or the balance of the factory warranty(whichever is longer) with 24-hour roadside assistance. They also come with satisfactionguaranteed; a 30 day or 2500 km exchange privilege if you are not completely satisfied. If your budget permits, you can extend or upgrade to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan. You'll also appreciate the convenience of being able to transfer any existing warranties to a new owner, should you ever decide to sell your Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle.



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $140.83 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $25630 ). See dealer for details.

For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Driver Air Bag,Passenger Air Bag,Front Side Air Bag,Rear Side Air Bag,Front Head Air Bag,Rear Head Air Bag,A/C,Security System,AM/FM Stereo,CD Player,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Cruise Control,Rear Defrost,Child Safety Locks,Front Wheel Drive,4 Cylinder Engine

Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

