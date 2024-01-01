Menu
<p>Looking for a comfortable and stylish sedan with a touch of fuel efficiency? Look no further than this 2016 Buick LaCrosse, available now at Paulette Auto Sales! This beige beauty boasts a 4-cylinder hybrid engine paired with an automatic transmission, offering a smooth ride and impressive fuel economy. With its spacious interior featuring leather seats, power windows, and a tilt steering wheel, every journey in this LaCrosse will be comfortable and enjoyable.</p><p>This LaCrosse is loaded with features designed to keep you safe and connected on the road. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, automatic headlights, and cruise control for effortless driving. Plus, the LaCrosse is equipped with a comprehensive safety package including anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, side airbags, and a security system. This well-maintained vehicle has only 80,500 km on the odometer, making it a great option for anyone seeking a reliable and feature-rich used car.</p><p><strong>Here are 5 features of this LaCrosse that will make you say wow:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Hybrid Power:</strong> Experience the fuel efficiency and smooth performance of a hybrid engine.</li><li><strong>Leather Seats:</strong> Enjoy the luxurious feel and comfort of premium leather seats.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Step into your car with ease thanks to the convenient keyless entry feature.</li><li><strong>Automatic Headlights:</strong> Drive with confidence and safety with headlights that automatically adjust to changing light conditions.</li><li><strong>Cruise Control:</strong> Relax and enjoy the drive with the convenience of cruise control for long stretches of highway.</li></ul>

Location

$17,288

+ taxes & licensing

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8

613-507-9910

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
80,500KM
VIN 1G4GB5GR8GF152914

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 80,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a comfortable and stylish sedan with a touch of fuel efficiency? Look no further than this 2016 Buick LaCrosse, available now at Paulette Auto Sales! This beige beauty boasts a 4-cylinder hybrid engine paired with an automatic transmission, offering a smooth ride and impressive fuel economy. With its spacious interior featuring leather seats, power windows, and a tilt steering wheel, every journey in this LaCrosse will be comfortable and enjoyable.

This LaCrosse is loaded with features designed to keep you safe and connected on the road. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, automatic headlights, and cruise control for effortless driving. Plus, the LaCrosse is equipped with a comprehensive safety package including anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, side airbags, and a security system. This well-maintained vehicle has only 80,500 km on the odometer, making it a great option for anyone seeking a reliable and feature-rich used car.

Here are 5 features of this LaCrosse that will make you say "wow":

  • Hybrid Power: Experience the fuel efficiency and smooth performance of a hybrid engine.
  • Leather Seats: Enjoy the luxurious feel and comfort of premium leather seats.
  • Keyless Entry: Step into your car with ease thanks to the convenient keyless entry feature.
  • Automatic Headlights: Drive with confidence and safety with headlights that automatically adjust to changing light conditions.
  • Cruise Control: Relax and enjoy the drive with the convenience of cruise control for long stretches of highway.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

