2016 Buick LaCrosse
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
613-507-9910
$17,288
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 80,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a comfortable and stylish sedan with a touch of fuel efficiency? Look no further than this 2016 Buick LaCrosse, available now at Paulette Auto Sales! This beige beauty boasts a 4-cylinder hybrid engine paired with an automatic transmission, offering a smooth ride and impressive fuel economy. With its spacious interior featuring leather seats, power windows, and a tilt steering wheel, every journey in this LaCrosse will be comfortable and enjoyable.
This LaCrosse is loaded with features designed to keep you safe and connected on the road. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, automatic headlights, and cruise control for effortless driving. Plus, the LaCrosse is equipped with a comprehensive safety package including anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, side airbags, and a security system. This well-maintained vehicle has only 80,500 km on the odometer, making it a great option for anyone seeking a reliable and feature-rich used car.
Here are 5 features of this LaCrosse that will make you say "wow":
- Hybrid Power: Experience the fuel efficiency and smooth performance of a hybrid engine.
- Leather Seats: Enjoy the luxurious feel and comfort of premium leather seats.
- Keyless Entry: Step into your car with ease thanks to the convenient keyless entry feature.
- Automatic Headlights: Drive with confidence and safety with headlights that automatically adjust to changing light conditions.
- Cruise Control: Relax and enjoy the drive with the convenience of cruise control for long stretches of highway.
Vehicle Features
