2016 Buick LaCrosse
Leather- Certified - Leather Seats
213,129KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8438817
- Stock #: 22305A
- VIN: 1G4GB5G31GF140051
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sparkling Silver Metallic
- Body Style Sedan
- Stock # 22305A
- Mileage 213,129 KM
Vehicle Description
The flagship Buick LaCrosse returns for 2016, loaded with all the features that have made this sedan a fan favorite. This 2016 Buick LaCrosse is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
The 2016 Buick LaCrosse luxury exudes confidence with advanced performance, innovative safety features plus a higher level of comfort and refinement with next-generation infotainment features. From its waterfall grille and LED-accented headlamps to its redesigned wraparound LED tail lamps, the refined beauty of the Buick LaCrosse is instantly recognizable.This sedan has 213,129 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's sparkling silver metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 304HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our LaCrosse's trim level is Leather. Building on the base trim this upscale Leather model adds power adjustments to the passenger seats with driver memory settings, heated leater seats, Ultrasonic rear parking assist, a rear vision camera displayed on the 8 inch colour touch screen with Intellilink, bluetooth streaming audio and interactive gesture control. This incredible Buick also comes with E-Z Key passive entry system, aluminum wheels, dual zone climate control and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Park Assist, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera, Touch Screen, Power Seat.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
CHEVROLET, BUICK, AND GMC CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED BENEFITS
This vehicle has met our highest standard and has been put through the GM certificationprocess by our GM-trained technicians. Our GM Certified used vehicles go thru an extensive150+ point inspection and are reconditioned back to near new condition. Each vehicle comeswith a minimum of a 3 month, 5000 KM warranty or the balance of the factory warranty(whichever is longer) with 24-hour roadside assistance. They also come with satisfactionguaranteed; a 30 day or 2500 km exchange privilege if you are not completely satisfied. If your budget permits, you can extend or upgrade to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan. You'll also appreciate the convenience of being able to transfer any existing warranties to a new owner, should you ever decide to sell your Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle.
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
ENGINE 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 VVT (304 hp [226.7 kW] @ 6800 rpm 264 lb-ft of torque [356.4 N-m] @ 5300 rpm) (STD), Heated Front Seat(s), Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Universal Garage Door Opener, Power Mirror(s), Engine Immobilizer, Power Steering
