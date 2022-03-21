$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Buick Verano
Convenience 1- Certified
Location
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
73,881KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8672627
- Stock #: 22418A
- VIN: 1G4PP5SK1G4116179
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ebony Twilight Metalic
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 73,881 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2016 Buick Verano is a stylish mid-size sedan that blends luxury with small car convenience. This 2016 Buick Verano is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
The 2016 Verano offers the pleasures of Buick refinement in a nimble sedan sized perfectly for city driving. From its sculpted contours and graceful design cues, to its exquisite craftsmanship and exceptionally quiet ride, the Buick Verano luxury sedan is your kind of luxury. Inside is where the Verano truly pleases, with a very upscale feel, premium quality materials and attention to detail the Buick engineers left no stone unturned when designing this masterpiece. This sedan has 73,881 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's ebony twilight metalic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 180HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
CHEVROLET, BUICK, AND GMC CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED BENEFITS
This vehicle has met our highest standard and has been put through the GM certificationprocess by our GM-trained technicians. Our GM Certified used vehicles go thru an extensive150+ point inspection and are reconditioned back to near new condition. Each vehicle comeswith a minimum of a 3 month, 5000 KM warranty or the balance of the factory warranty(whichever is longer) with 24-hour roadside assistance. They also come with satisfactionguaranteed; a 30 day or 2500 km exchange privilege if you are not completely satisfied. If your budget permits, you can extend or upgrade to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan. You'll also appreciate the convenience of being able to transfer any existing warranties to a new owner, should you ever decide to sell your Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle.
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
ENGINE ECOTEC 2.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI (Spark Ignition Direct Injection) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (180 hp [134.28 kW] @ 6700 rpm 171 lb-ft of torque [230.85 N-m] @ 4900 rpm) (STD),Auxiliary Audio Input,Front Wheel Drive,Power Steering,Brake
