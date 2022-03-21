2016 Buick Verano

$CALL + taxes & licensing 7 3 , 8 8 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8672627

8672627 Stock #: 22418A

22418A VIN: 1G4PP5SK1G4116179

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ebony Twilight Metalic

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 73,881 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features ENGINE ECOTEC 2.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI (Spark Ignition Direct Injection) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (180 hp [134.28 kW] @ 6700 rpm 171 lb-ft of torque [230.85 N-m] @ 4900 rpm) (STD),Auxiliary Audio Input,Front Wheel Drive,Power Steering,Brake...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.