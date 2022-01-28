Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Chevrolet Colorado

136,581 KM

Details Description Features

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

Contact Seller
2016 Chevrolet Colorado

2016 Chevrolet Colorado

LT TONNEAU COVER - BACK UP CAM- 2 SETS OF RIMS AND TIRES

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chevrolet Colorado

LT TONNEAU COVER - BACK UP CAM- 2 SETS OF RIMS AND TIRES

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

  1. 8174179
  2. 8174179
  3. 8174179
  4. 8174179
  5. 8174179
  6. 8174179
  7. 8174179
  8. 8174179
  9. 8174179
  10. 8174179
  11. 8174179
  12. 8174179
  13. 8174179
  14. 8174179
  15. 8174179
  16. 8174179
  17. 8174179
  18. 8174179
  19. 8174179
  20. 8174179
  21. 8174179
  22. 8174179
  23. 8174179
  24. 8174179
  25. 8174179
  26. 8174179
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

136,581KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8174179
  • Stock #: 10133
  • VIN: 1GCGTCE32G1111275

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 136,581 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4x4 fights for a top spot in our 2016 compact pickup truck rankings. It boasts a well-rounded performance, a nice interior, and a great reliability rating. It comes equipped with Chevy Mylink for Apple Carplay and Android Auto, backup cam, power driver's seat, upgraded blacked out rims, pre-installed tonneau cover, Side steps and a CLEAN CARFAX


**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO ENSURE SOCIAL DISTANCING AND TO SANITIZE THE VEHICLE BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and providefamily-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca



Joe Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autohouse Kingston

2018 Ford Transit Co...
 113,000 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic
2016 Kia Sedona LX O...
 116,500 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Rogue SV...
 68,600 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Call Dealer

613-634-XXXX

(click to show)

613-634-3262

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory