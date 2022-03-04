$35,998+ tax & licensing
$35,998
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Colorado
4WD Z71- Certified - $251 B/W
80,062KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8590796
- Stock #: 22361A
- VIN: 1GCGTDE32G1194311
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 80,062 KM
Vehicle Description
As the recipient of 2015 Motor Trend Truck of the Year award, the 2016 Chevrolet Colorado won't settle as second best. This 2016 Chevrolet Colorado is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
The 2016 Chevrolet Colorado reinvented the midsize pickup from the frame up, offering unsurpassed performance, safety and technology along with a refined - ultra quiet ride. Its fully boxed frame provides a smooth and comfortable ride on any surface and is built to handle the toughest of trails. The 2016 Chevrolet Colorado is designed to perform in any environment, from city streets to weekend camping retreats. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 80,062 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 305HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Colorado's trim level is 4WD Z71. Our Colorado Z71 is designed with the rugged outdoors in mind and includes an off road suspension, hill decent control, power - heated front seats, an E-Z lift and lower tailgate, an 8 inch touch screen with Chevy MyLink, bluetooth and SiriusXM Radio. This Z71 also includes a remote engine start with keyless entry, automatic climate control, heated front seats, a rear view camera and Stabilitrak and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Remote Engine Start, Touch Screen, Bluetooth, Heated Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
CHEVROLET, BUICK, AND GMC CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED BENEFITS
This vehicle has met our highest standard and has been put through the GM certificationprocess by our GM-trained technicians. Our GM Certified used vehicles go thru an extensive150+ point inspection and are reconditioned back to near new condition. Each vehicle comeswith a minimum of a 3 month, 5000 KM warranty or the balance of the factory warranty(whichever is longer) with 24-hour roadside assistance. They also come with satisfactionguaranteed; a 30 day or 2500 km exchange privilege if you are not completely satisfied. If your budget permits, you can extend or upgrade to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan. You'll also appreciate the convenience of being able to transfer any existing warranties to a new owner, should you ever decide to sell your Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $250.37 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $45568 ). See dealer for details.
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
ENGINE 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 VVT (305 hp [229 kW] @ 6800 rpm 269 lb-ft of torque [365 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD), Locking/Limited Slip Differential, Four Wheel Drive, ABS, Tires - Front All-Terrain, Aluminum Wheels, Tow Hooks, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tires - R...
