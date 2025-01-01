$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Cruze
LT - Heated Seats - Rear Camera
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
132,579KM
VIN 1G1BE5SM2G7249708
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P02141A
- Mileage 132,579 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Rear Camera, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Touch Screen!
The 2016 Chevrolet Cruze offers ample interior space, dynamic look and fuel-efficiency in one fun to drive package. This 2016 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
Technology, efficiency, and safety - three key words that best describe the 2016 Chevrolet Cruze. The new design features for the 2016 Cruze include aerodynamic sculpting for a noticeably sportier appearance. But the 2016 Cruze wasn't just designed to look good, it's functional as well. It offers very comfortable seats, a larger trunk, and an easy to use dash, ensuring that your ride is as good as its looks! This sedan has 132,579 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 153HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Cruze's trim level is LT. This 2016 Cruze LT comes with some excellent features over the base LS model. These features include aluminum wheels, a 6 speaker audio system with a 7 inch touch screen and Chevrolet MyLink, bluetooth and SiriusXM radio. It also receives heated front seats, audio controls on the steering wheel, cruise control and a rear vision camera to assist when reversing the vehicle. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Rear Camera, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Touch Screen.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Oil life monitoring system
Steering Column, manual tilt and telescopic
Map pockets, driver and front passenger seatbacks
Defogger, rear-window, electric
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Console, floor, with armrest
Driver Information Centre, monochromatic display
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls
Seat adjuster, front passenger 2-way manual
Rear air ducts, floor mounted
Armrest, rear centre, fold-down with 2 cupholders
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable, front
Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding includes centre fold-down armrest with 2 cupholders
Sensor, cabin humidity
Trunk release, power, remote
Warning tones, driver and front passenger safety belts
Air conditioning, single-zone electronic includes air filter
Seat adjuster, driver 6-way manual
Key, primary foldable, additional foldable (Deleted when (6K5) LT Convenience Package is ordered.)
Lighting, interior overhead courtesy lamp and dual reading lamps
Lighting, interior, roof, rear courtesy
Steering wheel, 3-spoke, deluxe
Windows, power with driver and front passenger Express-Down
Speedometer, km/miles, km odometer
Lighting, interior, trunk compartment
Seating
Heated Seats
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Alternator, 130 amps
Axle, 3.14 ratio
Battery, 80AH
Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance
Brake, parking, manual, foot apply
Coolant protection, engine
Engine control, stop-start system
Engine, 1.4L turbo DOHC 4-cylinder DI with Continuous Variable Valve Timing (CVVT) (153 hp [114.08 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm)
Steering, power, electric rack-mounted, reduced travel
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Suspension, rear, compound crank
Brakes, 4-wheel disc, 4-wheel antilock with Duralife brake rotors
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Antenna, integral rear window
Safety
REAR CAMERA
StabiliTrak, stability control system
Safety belts, 3-point, rear centre position
Rear Vision Camera display integrated into Chevrolet MyLink radio
Restraint provisions, latch
Safety belts, front pretensioner
Daytime Running Lamps, separate cavity, LED
Air bags, 10 total frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
Exterior
Glass, solar absorbing
Door handles, body-colour
Tire, T115/70R16, blackwall, compact spare
Windshield, solar absorbing
Wipers, front intermittent, variable
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, manual-folding
Mouldings, bright beltline
Headlamps, halogen with automatic on/off and delay
Additional Features
Touch Screen
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
2016 Chevrolet Cruze