Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

59,826 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

Contact Seller
2016 Chevrolet Cruze

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

Limited 1LT PWR GROUP. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C.

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

Limited 1LT PWR GROUP. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C.

Location

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

  1. 8930542
  2. 8930542
  3. 8930542
  4. 8930542
  5. 8930542
  6. 8930542
  7. 8930542
  8. 8930542
  9. 8930542
  10. 8930542
  11. 8930542
  12. 8930542
  13. 8930542
  14. 8930542
  15. 8930542
  16. 8930542
  17. 8930542
  18. 8930542
  19. 8930542
  20. 8930542
  21. 8930542
Contact Seller

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

59,826KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8930542
  • Stock #: 220537
  • VIN: 1G1PE5SB9G7150842

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 220537
  • Mileage 59,826 KM

Vehicle Description

POWER GROUP. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. AWESOME DEAL !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! CORNWALL 1-888-365-4292! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From MyCar.ca Kingston

2019 Hyundai Elantra...
 54,258 KM
$24,495 + tax & lic
2019 Mazda CX-5 GS A...
 55,326 KM
$28,995 + tax & lic
2018 Kia NIRO EX Pre...
 80,822 KM
$32,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email MyCar.ca Kingston

MyCar.ca Kingston

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

Call Dealer

888-239-XXXX

(click to show)

888-239-7066

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory