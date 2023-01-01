Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

80,000 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

Contact Seller
2016 Chevrolet Equinox

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

LTZ LEATHER - SUNROOF - ALL WHEEL DRIVE

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

LTZ LEATHER - SUNROOF - ALL WHEEL DRIVE

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

  1. 10201104
  2. 10201104
  3. 10201104
  4. 10201104
  5. 10201104
  6. 10201104
  7. 10201104
  8. 10201104
  9. 10201104
  10. 10201104
  11. 10201104
  12. 10201104
  13. 10201104
  14. 10201104
  15. 10201104
  16. 10201104
  17. 10201104
  18. 10201104
  19. 10201104
  20. 10201104
  21. 10201104
  22. 10201104
  23. 10201104
  24. 10201104
  25. 10201104
  26. 10201104
  27. 10201104
  28. 10201104
  29. 10201104
  30. 10201104
  31. 10201104
  32. 10201104
  33. 10201104
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
80,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10201104
  • Stock #: 10672
  • VIN: 2GNFLGE34G6109082

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 80,000 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2016 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ is a compact SUV that offers a comfortable and well-equipped driving experience. Leather-appointed seats with heated front seats,
Power-adjustable driver's seat with memory settings,
Dual-zone automatic climate control,
Chevrolet's MyLink infotainment system with a 7-inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, and a premium audio system,
Rearview camera,
Keyless entry and ignition,
Power windows and door locks,
Tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel with audio and cruise control buttons,
USB and auxiliary audio inputs, and so much more!


**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO HAVE THE VEHICLE READY BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and provide family-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle (Sales) Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Joe (Finance) Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca



Brian (Finance) Cell 613-572-2246; brian@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autohouse Kingston

2012 MINI Cooper CLE...
 111,904 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2014 GMC Acadia SLE2...
 203,118 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Journey S...
 94,818 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autohouse Kingston

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Call Dealer

613-634-XXXX

(click to show)

613-634-3262

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory