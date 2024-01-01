2016 Chevrolet Equinox

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>?? <strong>2016 Equinox LT FWD: Elevate Your Drive!</strong></p> <p>Unleash the road warrior within with the 2016 Equinox LT FWD! Its heart, a spirited 2.4L engine, promises a thrilling drive. This crossover marries performance with style - from its sleek exterior to the refined interior, its a symbol of sophistication on wheels.</p> <p>Step inside, and comfort takes center stage. Plush seats, ergonomic design, and cutting-edge technology transform every drive into a luxurious experience. Whether its your daily commute or a spontaneous road trip, the Equinox LT FWD ensures you arrive in style and comfort.</p> <p>Safety is a top priority. Advanced features, including a comprehensive airbag system and stability control, make the Equinox your vigilant guardian on the road. Stay connected effortlessly with the intuitive infotainment system, smartphone integration, and more, putting you in control and entertained.</p> <p>Worried about fuel efficiency? Fear not! The Equinox LT FWD not only takes you places but does so with responsible fuel consumption, ensuring you enjoy the journey without breaking the bank.</p> <p>Seize the wheel and make a statement on the road with the 2016 Equinox LT FWD - where performance, style, and comfort converge into the perfect driving experience!</p> <p><em>Disclaimer: Facts based on available 2016 information. Verify for the most accurate specifications.</em></p> <p>Inquire for details @ 613-561-4857 (Call or Text) or Drop by the office @ 2212 Princess St, Kingston, Ontario - Platinum Auto Sales, Proudly Serving Kingston at our New Convenient Location to help serve you better!<br /> Are you making payments for a vehicle you no longer want or need? We can get you out of that car and into a car you love.<br /> Have you been to other dealerships and declined for a vehicle? We finance ALL credit situations and income types: Full time, Part time, Pension, Old Age Security, ODSP, Ontario Works, Child Tax and even Cash Income. Good credit, bad credit, no credit? Bankruptcy or Consumer Proposal? Your approved!<br /> Top Tier Extended Warranty & Gap Insurance Protection Packages! Come see the Platinum team and let us take the stress out of buying your next car.<br /> Platinum Auto Sales Kingston - Call or Txt 613-561-4857 Come into the office at 2212 Princess St, Kingston The Home of Guaranteed Financing **(O.A.C. and/or down payment may be required).<br /> $699 Certification Fee Includes 30 Day Guarantee, inquire for details.<br /> Below is a generic, mandatory disclosure, only applicable if you opt to purchase as is, When purchasing certified, ignore the following below as we ensure these are quality vehicles which we stand behind.<br /> If Exercising **OPTION TO BUY VEHICLE AS lS** Option , ( if not Considering as is purchase & prefer to purchase certified, please ignore the following as we have a very thorough certification process & also stand behind our vehicles when certified. )if you opt to Purchase as is, without certification or safety, Please Consider the following,<br /> This vehicle is being offered to be sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality (reminder, This disclosure is only if you opt to purchase as is, ignore all this if you opt to purchase certified). The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. ~ ~ ~ Safety is an additional $699.00 if you would like to purchase it certified. ~ ~ ~<br /> Please contact a sales representative to ensure options are exactly as stated. It is rare but sometimes the vin decoder makes errors<br /> $699 Certification fee includes 30 day guarantee, inquire for details.<br /> </p>

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

166,760 KM

Details Description Features

$12,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Location

Platinum Auto Sales

2212 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G2

613-561-4857

Contact Seller

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
166,760KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GNALCEK2G6314085

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 166,760 KM

Vehicle Description

?? 2016 Equinox LT FWD: Elevate Your Drive!



Unleash the road warrior within with the 2016 Equinox LT FWD! Its heart, a spirited 2.4L engine, promises a thrilling drive. This crossover marries performance with style - from its sleek exterior to the refined interior, it's a symbol of sophistication on wheels.



Step inside, and comfort takes center stage. Plush seats, ergonomic design, and cutting-edge technology transform every drive into a luxurious experience. Whether it's your daily commute or a spontaneous road trip, the Equinox LT FWD ensures you arrive in style and comfort.



Safety is a top priority. Advanced features, including a comprehensive airbag system and stability control, make the Equinox your vigilant guardian on the road. Stay connected effortlessly with the intuitive infotainment system, smartphone integration, and more, putting you in control and entertained.



Worried about fuel efficiency? Fear not! The Equinox LT FWD not only takes you places but does so with responsible fuel consumption, ensuring you enjoy the journey without breaking the bank.



Seize the wheel and make a statement on the road with the 2016 Equinox LT FWD - where performance, style, and comfort converge into the perfect driving experience!



Disclaimer: Facts based on available 2016 information. Verify for the most accurate specifications.



Inquire for details @ 613-561-4857 (Call or Text) or Drop by the office @ 2212 Princess St, Kingston, Ontario - Platinum Auto Sales, Proudly Serving Kingston at our New Convenient Location to help serve you better!

Are you making payments for a vehicle you no longer want or need? We can get you out of that car and into a car you love.

Have you been to other dealerships and declined for a vehicle? We finance ALL credit situations and income types: Full time, Part time, Pension, Old Age Security, ODSP, Ontario Works, Child Tax and even Cash Income. Good credit, bad credit, no credit? Bankruptcy or Consumer Proposal? Your approved!

Top Tier Extended Warranty & Gap Insurance Protection Packages! Come see the Platinum team and let us take the stress out of buying your next car.

Platinum Auto Sales Kingston - Call or Txt 613-561-4857 Come into the office at 2212 Princess St, Kingston The Home of Guaranteed Financing **(O.A.C. and/or down payment may be required).

$699 Certification Fee Includes 30 Day Guarantee, inquire for details.

Below is a generic, mandatory disclosure, only applicable if you opt to purchase "as is", When purchasing certified, ignore the following below as we ensure these are quality vehicles which we stand behind.

If Exercising **OPTION TO BUY VEHICLE AS lS** Option , ( if not Considering "as is" purchase & prefer to purchase certified, please ignore the following as we have a very thorough certification process & also stand behind our vehicles when certified. )if you opt to Purchase "as is", without certification or safety, Please Consider the following,

" This vehicle is being offered to be sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality (reminder, This disclosure is only if you opt to purchase "as is", ignore all this if you opt to purchase certified). The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition." ~ ~ ~ Safety is an additional $699.00 if you would like to purchase it certified. ~ ~ ~

Please contact a sales representative to ensure options are exactly as stated. It is rare but sometimes the vin decoder makes errors

$699 Certification fee includes 30 day guarantee, inquire for details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Platinum Auto Sales

Used 2018 Volkswagen Passat 2.0 TSI Trendline+ for sale in Kingston, ON
2018 Volkswagen Passat 2.0 TSI Trendline+ 130,522 KM $16,990 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Elantra GL for sale in Kingston, ON
2016 Hyundai Elantra GL 130,704 KM $10,990 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SE/SXT for sale in Kingston, ON
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SE/SXT 181,166 KM $10,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Platinum Auto Sales

Platinum Auto Sales

2212 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G2

Call Dealer

613-561-XXXX

(click to show)

613-561-4857

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Auto Sales

613-561-4857

Contact Seller
2016 Chevrolet Equinox