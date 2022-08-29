$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Impala
LTZ- Certified - Sunroof
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
68,003KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9143473
- Stock #: 23046B
- VIN: 2G1145S31G9170857
- Exterior Colour Siren Red Tintcoat
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 68,003 KM
Designed for those who appreciate the attention to detail. This 2016 Chevrolet Impala is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
The Impala sedan is the driving equivalent of walking tall with your shoulders back. It arrives in a manner that tells everyone who sees you that you're at the top of your game. It's the full-size car that is as well-composed and as tech-savvy as its driver. For 2016 a major emphasis was placed on build quality and interior refinement, improving overall comfort while reducing noise vibration into the cabin. This low mileage sedan has just 68,003 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's siren red tintcoat in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Impala's trim level is LTZ. At the top of the Impala range sits our LTZ model. This trim adds a lavish list of standard equipment like forward collision alert, a power sunroof, lane departure warning, leather seats, keyless entry and remote engine start, a rear vision camera with rear parking sensors, an eight-way power front passenger's seat, heated seats for the front passengers, chrome exterior accents, 19-inch alloy wheels, a lane departure warning system, blind spot monitoring and even Apple CarPlay. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Forward Collision Alert, Remote Start, Power Seats, Heated Seat.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
CHEVROLET, BUICK, AND GMC CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED BENEFITS
This vehicle has met our highest standard and has been put through the GM certificationprocess by our GM-trained technicians. Our GM Certified used vehicles go thru an extensive150+ point inspection and are reconditioned back to near new condition. Each vehicle comeswith a minimum of a 3 month, 5000 KM warranty or the balance of the factory warranty(whichever is longer) with 24-hour roadside assistance. They also come with satisfactionguaranteed; a 30 day or 2500 km exchange privilege if you are not completely satisfied. If your budget permits, you can extend or upgrade to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan. You'll also appreciate the convenience of being able to transfer any existing warranties to a new owner, should you ever decide to sell your Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle.
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Telematics,Floor Mats,Temporary Spare Tire,Aluminum Wheels,Auxiliary Audio Input,Power Windows,Power Steering,Traction Control,ABS,Sun/Moonroof,Tires - Front Performance,Front Wheel Drive,A/C,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Tires - Rear Performance,Keyless Start,M...
